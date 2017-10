Los Angeles police deny confirming Tom Petty’s death to CBS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died.

Officer Tony Im said Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker. CBS has since amended its story, and the trade Variety also retracted its obituary, which cited an unnamed source confirming Petty’s death.

“It was not our office, definitely not,” Im said Monday afternoon. “If it’s not a police matter, our public information office does not comment on stuff like that”

“We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting,” the department said in a statement.

The news outlets reported Monday afternoon that Petty was dead at age 66. CBS did not cite a source in its story, but tweeted that LAPD confirmed Petty’s death. CBS and Variety now cite TMZ reporting that says Petty is “clinging to life.”

Coroner’s officials said Monday they have not received a report of Petty’s death. Fire officials have said they responded to an emergency call in the vicinity of Petty’s home in Malibu on Sunday night, but could not confirm it was Petty who was taken to a local hospital.

The reports led to the scheduling of a memorial at Petty’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but that was canceled.