Local witnesses to Vegas massacre: ‘Lights flashing from up above and people just dropping…’

SEATTLE — Local witnesses to the Las Vegas massacre returned to Seattle Monday and recounted the horror of that night.

“There were people shot around us, there was blood,” said Andy Donabauaer upon his arrival from Las Vegas at Sea-Tac International Airport. “You could hear the bullets flying. It was the most crazy thing I’ve ever been a part of.

It was a terror shared by thousands as a gunman in an upper floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel fired down upon innocent people attending a country music concert nearby Sunday night.

"There were two or three single shots and then a blast, and then that's when everybody knew," said Matt Bolland.

"Nobody knew what was going on," Jon Thein said. "It was a total panic."

Now lips quiver, voices break and memories flash back to the tragedy that took place just hours before.

"Just multiple machine guns," Thein said. "There was people dying. We saw people with their heads blown out. And it was horrible."

"You look back and you see the lights flashing from up above, and people just dropping, just dropping to the ground," said Alex McFeely, who was limping Monday after running until her legs gave out.

She and her husband scrambled away and ended up hiding in bushes for more than an hour.

"I'm hurting, my throat's hurting. We were shaking. We were laying in the gravel. We were so cold. Bruised," she said, adding, "But I'm here."

Now safe together -- and home. Small smiles are beginning to emerge.

"As soon as we get our truck, I'm going to kiss the ground," said Rhonda Kinzenbach, laughing.

"It's just heartbreaking, but there's nothing you can do," said Thein. "You can't live your life scared. And we don't plan to. I don't know if we're going back next year, but we're not going to be scared. And I don't think anybody else should be either."