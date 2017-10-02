Las Vegas shooting: What we know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least 50 people were killed in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, police said Monday. The shooting is deadliest in modern US history.

The suspect:

• Police have identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old man white male from Mesquite, Nevada.

• Police said in a statement that officers "breached the hotel room" where the shooter was located and "found the suspect dead."

• "We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at a news conference.

• The shooter had been at the Mandalay Bay hotel since September 28, 2017, the sheriff said. And "there was an excess of 10 rifles in the room."

• Police entered the suspect's home in Mesquite a short time ago and will do a slow, methodical search, authorities said.

• Law enforcement has no derogatory information regarding the suspect's past, besides the fact that he received a citation several years ago that was handled in the court system, police said.

• Police do not believe there were additional shooters.

Casualties:

• More than 50 dead; an estimated 406 people taken to area hospitals, authorities said.

• This is the deadliest shooting in modern US history. The 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, previously was the deadliest, with 49 killed.

Are they calling it terrorism?

• So far, no. "We have to establish what his motivation was first," said Lombardo, when asked why this event has not been labeled domestic terrorism.

Investigation:

• Marilou Danley is not believed to be involved with the shooting. She is, "no longer being sought out as a person of interest. Detectives have made contact with her and do not believe she is involved with the shooting on the strip," the police department said in a statement.

• At this point, the shooting has no known nexus to any kind of overseas terrorism or affiliation, according to a US official with knowledge of the matter.

How the shooting unfolded:

• At around 10:08 p.m. local time Sunday (1:08 a.m. ET Monday) the Route 91 Harvest Festival -- a country music concert -- was interrupted by the sound of gunfire, witnesses said.

• Police said the gunman fired on the crowd of about 22,000 people from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds.

• Country music singer Jason Aldean was performing when the gunshots began, according to witnesses' cell phone video.

• "The gunshots lasted for 10 to 15 minutes. It didn't stop," said eyewitness Rachel de Kerf.

Reaction:

• DHS says no credible threat involving other public venues, but security could increase.

• President Trump tweeted, "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

• The Orlando Police Department, which investigated the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, tweeted their condolences to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting.

• From Germany, to the Vatican, to the UK, there has been an outpouring of support from world leaders after the mass shooting.