How to help victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS — Donations are pouring in for those affected by a mass shooting in Las Vegas where a gunman opened fire from a 32nd-floor window at the Mandalay Bay hotel, killing at least 58 people and injuring hundreds more who had gathered below at an outdoor country music festival.

In five hours, more than $700,000 had been raised toward the goal of $1 million. To donate, click here.

The GoFundMe was started by Steve Sisolak, the Clark County Commision Chair from Las Vegas and gubernatorial candidate in Nevada.

Sisolak, who pledged the first $10,000, said the money raised will be used to “provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting.”

Besides money, officials in Las Vegas are pleading for donations to local blood banks. More than 500 injured people have been taken to hospitals, creating a dire need for blood.

Bloodworks Northwest said Monday morning that it’s offered to send blood to Las Vegas to help out.

Bloodworks representatives said they contacted United Blood Services in Las Vegas, which said that while they have enough blood for the immediate future, additional supplies will be necessary.

“We know that a large number of patients will need treatment and ongoing care,” said James P. AuBuchon, MD, president and CEO of Bloodworks. “We expect to be called upon, and stand ready to assist immediately with emergency shipments.”

Police said anyone who wants to donate blood can visit the Labor Health and Welfare Clinic at 7135 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas.