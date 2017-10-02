× Carson to have surgery; Avril has stingers; Odhiambo OK

SEATTLE – Coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday afternoon that the Seattle Seahawks were hit hard by injuries during Sunday’s 46-18 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Defensive end Cliff Avril suffered “serious stingers” in his neck, and running back Chris Carson will undergo surgery Tuesday for a “really serious high-ankle sprain,” Carroll said.

Carroll also said left tackle Rees Odhiambo suffered a sternum injury, but, contrary to reports from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he did not suffer a bruised heart.

“Somebody made that up,” Carroll said. “He’s got a bruised sternum and he’s fine in all ways.”

Carroll said Carson’s injury is similar to an injury suffered by Thomas Rawls. The team placed Carson on the injured reserve, from which he could theoretically return after eight weeks.

“There’s an outside chance,” Carroll said.

The Seahawks re-signed defensive end Quinton Jefferson from the L.A. Rams practice squad to shore up the line in Avril’s absence.

“It’s gonna be a while for us to figure out what he’s got,” Carroll said of Avril. “It’s gonna take time to make sure we’ve got him clear and figured out.

I don’t have any timeline on that at all, but we’re going to take care of him and make sure that we take our time and do this really well to look out of him.”

Carroll also said cornerback Jeremy Lane suffered a groin injury during the game, and that the team was taking a wait-and-see approach before determining whether he’d play next week.