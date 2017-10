SEATTLE – One of the many things that can impact a woman’s ability to conceive are health challenges, including cancer. That became a reality for Rose and Angel Ibarra. After fighting blood cancer, Rose became pregnant with a baby boy named Gus. But when they decided to give Gus a sibling, they found out Rose’s cancer returned, impacting her ability to carry another child. Watch Rose and Angel’s story below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video