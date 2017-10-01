× Nine Seahawks sit on bench during national anthem

Nine Seattle Seahawks players sat on the bench during the national anthem before Sunday’s game against Indianapolis.

Defensive end Michael Bennett continued his stance of sitting during the anthem, but was joined by the entire Seahawks defensive line and linebacker Michael Wilhoite.

The linemen who sat were Bennett, Cliff Avril, Frank Clark, Sheldon Richardson, Marcus Smith, Jarran Reed, Garrison Smith and Nazair Jones.

Offensive linemen Justin Britt and Oday Aboushi stood next to the sitting players.

There were scattered boos when the anthem ended and the players stood. Last week Seattle remained in the locker room during the anthem.

The Colts all stood on the sideline with arms interlocked during the anthem.

Baldwin stood. Lane paced. Bennett, Avril, Reed, Clark, Richardson, Garrison Smith, Wilhoite, Marcus Smith sat, w/ Britt, Aboushi standing pic.twitter.com/8JWrNs0wFg — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) October 2, 2017

Before last week’s demonstration, defensive end Michael Bennett sat on the bench for every game beginning in the preseason, with Cliff Avril joining him twice as the song ended and players like Thomas Rawls and Britt standing by in support at times.