Rat infestation shuts down East Bremerton McDonald’s

EAST BREMERTON, Wash. — Health officials in western Washington have ordered a McDonald’s restaurant to shut down after an inspector discovered a rat infestation.

Last week, the Kitsap Public Health District suspended the operating permit for the McDonald’s on State Highway 303 just south of Echo Drive in East Bremerton.

The restaurant has been working with state officials since early September when the inspector found evidence of rats in the ceiling tiles of the dining area and the kitchen.

Officials say a pest control firm went through the building on Sept. 21, but inspectors found rat feces in the food prep area and other places during the inspection on Tuesday.

Owner Brian Beaulaurier says he’s working to fix the problem. It’s not clear when the restaurant will reopen.