One dead, two with life threatening-injuries from shooting

KENT — Kent Police said one person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Kent Police were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. to the intersection of South 180th Street and East Valley Highway, just off State Route 167.

The two men hurt were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the person killed was found dead at the scene.

All the victims are males and possibly in their late 20s.

Police said they are trying to determine if other people were involved in the shooting.