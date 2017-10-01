Meet Dobby! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Dobby! He's a seven-year-old grey tabby and he is quite the social butterfly.

He loves spending his morning hanging out with his friends in the 'Cat Pods' at Everett Animal Shelter.

Dobby also enjoys following people around and even comes running when you call for him.

He does not have any behavioral issues, but he does have one medical disclaimer. We are told he is on prescription food for his urinary health. The food is not very expensive and the shelter can go over the details with you.

If you are interested in adopting Dobby, you can head to the Everett Animal Shelter or check out their website everettwa.gov/adopt.