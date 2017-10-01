LIVE UPDATES: Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – If ever there were a chance for the Seattle Seahawks to get well, this is it.

After stumbling to a disappointing 1-2 start to the season, things couldn’t line up much better for the Seahawks as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football game in which they’re 12.5-point favorites against the Indianapolis Colts at CenturyLink Field.

In Pete Carroll’s tenure, the Seahawks 19-3-1 in primetime – and a ridiculous 12-1 at home. They’ve also been dominant against AFC teams at CenturyLink, with their last loss their coming in 2011 against the Cincinnati Bengals. And they’re facing a Colts team whose quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, is making just his fifth NFL start, and whose running back, 34-year-old Frank Gore, has 3,014 career carries on the odometer.

