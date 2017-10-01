At least two dead, 24 injured after mass shooting near Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) —A Las Vegas hospital says at least two people are dead and 24 are injured – 12 critically – after a shooting at a country music festival late Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip.

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any other immediate information.

WARNING: The following videos are extremely disturbing and contain graphic language.

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

Seattle's Emily Cantrell was at the concert.

"We heard what sounded like firecrackers and at first we laughed, then we looked down and there was a girl covered in blood right next to us and we started to run," she told Q13 News' Jon Humbert late Sunday night. "We hid behind bleachers. We hid behind plants. We hid wherever we could while trying to run away."

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to the incident, and the airport was temporarily closed.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay and the sound of what they described as automatic gun fire.

Witnesses say they saw multiple victims as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue.

Some later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

BREAKING Las Vegas Airport is currently closed due to an active shooting situation nearby, people are fleeing on the airfield — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) October 2, 2017

Witnesses say country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire rang out.

No further information was immediately known. This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.