Gang detectives investigate South Park Seattle shooting, teen injured

SEATTLE – Investigators are looking for the person responsible for shooting and injuring a teenager early Sunday morning in the South Park neighborhood.

According to Seattle police, officers responded at about 1:00 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Donovan Street.

The 19-year-old victim says she was shot shortly after arriving at a friend’s house. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. Officials said her injury is not considered life threatening.

Witnesses did not provide officers any addition information into what happened.

Gang detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Seattle police.