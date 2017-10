ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A man is recovering after an accident that left him partially pinned under a tree Sunday afternoon.

Eastside Fire and Rescue says the man was cutting a tree at a home on May Valley Road when the ladder he was using fell along with the tree, trapping him on the ground.

Rescue crews say the man suffered a leg fracture and had to be extricated.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center.