Colts players, staff wear protest shirts before Seahawks game

SEATTLE — Some players and staff members for the Indianapolis Colts wore black t-shirts in protest Sunday before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

The shirts read “WE WILL” on the front and “stand for equality, justice, unity, respect, dialogue, opportunity” on the back.

This suggests the team will most likely stand during the playing of the national anthem.

Last week the Seattle Seahawks did not come out of the locker room until the song was over. No word on what they will do tonight.

This is the second year NFL players have protested during the anthem, attempting to shed light on inequality in the United States.

Last week the movement was launched into the national debate as more than 200 players took a knee in response to several tweets by President Donald Trump.

So far, many teams are choosing to link arms and stand during the anthem, but some players are still choosing to kneel or raise their right arms with closed fists.