× Say goodbye to record-breaking heat… hello to fall rain, cooler temperatures

And just like that we had our hottest September 28th ever recorded: 86 degrees at Sea-Tac.

The National Weather Service has kept records since 1891. Bothell and Federal Way were even hotter at 92 degrees!

Friday brings changes back to “normal” weather with a 20 degree cooldown. Our normal this time of year is 66 degrees.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday has some morning light rain and then some passing showers in the afternoon. The exception will be the convergence zone between Seattle and Everett where there will be some extra rain and cloud cover.

Since we are going from 86 to 66 our atmosphere will release some energy in the form of one or two thunderstorms mainly near the mountains.

The weekend will have a few passing showers but not overly wet. There will be nice sunbreaks too. Once again most of the rain this weekend will be near mountains and the convergence zone.

The Seahawks game does not look very wet but the evening temperatures will be near 60 degrees. (Seahawks Gameday pregame coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. on Q13 FOX)

The night of October 4th going into the 5th will be the beautiful “Harvest Moon” and we should see it since the forecast calls for clear skies that night.