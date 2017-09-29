Jolly Mountain Fire: Evacuation notices lifted as threat of wildfire subsides

CLE ELUM, Wash. — All evacuation notices are being lifted on Friday as a massive fire burning in central Washington no longer threatens homes and private property.

The Kittitas County Emergency Operations Center says the Jolly Mountain Fire that began Aug. 11 continues to burn in remote and extremely rugged terrain along the fire’s northern perimeter northwest of Cle Elum but no longer threatens communities.

“This change will affect all residences on Forest Service Road 4330 (Fish Lake Road), all residences south along Lake Cle Elum to the Town of Ronald, and all Teanaway area residences, including USFS cabins on North Fork Teanaway Road that were previously under an evacuation notice of any level.”

Authorities say firefighting efforts and cooler fall weather have slowed the fire’s growth. About 40 percent is contained.

Fire officials will continue to monitor the blaze until rain and snowfall extinguishes the fire.

The wildfire has scorched more than 57 square miles. It was started by multiple lightning strikes.

