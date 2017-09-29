Help ID suspect accused of stabbing innocent victim at bus stop

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Take a look the man wanted in SeaTac after police say he stabbed an innocent victim who was waiting at the bus stop, minding his own business with his girlfriend.

It happened at the bus shelter at 200th and International Blvd. on September 7th at about 10pm.

He wore a red shirt, Mariners hat and backpack as he rode a bus in SeaTac. “We have some pretty decent video of our suspect as he was riding a bus before he got off on that stop. We just haven’t been able to identify him,” said King County Sgt. Cindi West.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it was time to get off at his stop, you can hear him talk to the driver as he exits the bus, "Alright, I am gonna go To the Light Rail. Take care of yourself brother. Stay safe." “A male subject who had gotten off a bus previously approached the victim and asked him for a cigarette. The victim said he didn't have one and so our suspect walked away. A few minutes later, the suspect came back, approached our victim and the victim said suddenly he felt a large sharp pain in his abdomen and then the suspect walked away. When our victim looked at his stomach, he saw that he had a large stab wound in the stomach. In fact, it was so extreme that his intestines were exposed. Aid was called, he was transported to Harborview and fortunately he survived. This is just a bizarre situation. Our victim does not know the suspect. Other than the fact that the suspect asked for a cigarette. There was no other conversation between the two. The suspect just merely decided to stab him. If he randomly stabbed someone over what appears to be a cigarette. What else is he capable of. We definitely want get this guy off the street before he hurts somebody else,” said Sgt. West.

If you know who this guy is, where he lives or have any information that can help detectives track him down, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.