Help ID stolen check-cashing suspects linked to gun-stealing home burglary

WANTED IN THURSTON COUNTY —

Thurston County detectives hope you can tell them who these two men are who walked into a bank in Olympia to cash a check stolen during a home burglary in the Yelm area.

“Two white males enter together,” said Thurston County Det. George Oplinger. “One of the white males is wearing a gray sweatsuit and a blue baseball cap. He presented the check and he cashed the check there. The ID that he used was a stolen ID, it was not his and that was stolen from a vehicle prowl in Olympia in the area of Martin Way and Steele St. not too long ago.”

The home burglary victims were on vacation when their house was hit and what worries detectives the most is the burglars also stole guns. “The most important concern right now is we have firearms floating around there somewhere in the wrong hands and we don’t want somebody to get hurt.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So take another good look at the check-cashing suspects: That's an old-style Mariners hat the guy in the gray hoodie's wearing.

His buddy's sporting a blue soccer-style sweatshirt with white stripes going down the arms, red lettering across the chest -- possibly a team name -- and what looks like a white Adidas logo above it.

If you recognize them, or can tell Thurston County detectives anything at all that can help get the stolen guns recovered, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.