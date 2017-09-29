Help ID bike-riding burglar caught on camera creeping around home

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Watch the video to take a look at a creeper as he cases a house in Pierce County.

Detectives are hoping the homeowners surveillance video will have you telling them his name.

“In the video you’ll see that he’s on a bike and you’ll also see that he’s coming alongside the house and that he’s actually looking around to see if anybody’s around. You can tell he’s up to no good as soon as you see him in the video,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “The suspect’s obviously prepared to do a burglary. He’s wearing gloves, even though they’re bright orange and he’s driving a bright yellow bike, so when you have a burglar like this, what you’re going to see is that a lot of people that our victim’s might not know at first, because they only can take what they can carry. Money, change, jewelry and not necessarily TV’s and VCR’s and the obvious things. In this particular case, he got about $800 in money and things he could stuff in his pockets and then he fled the residence, but we do have good video of him and good pictures of him and we expect somebody will definitely will recognize this man. What sticks out is he’s got pretty bright hair, distinctive looking enough that somebody’s going to recognize him. Bright yellow bike and bright orange burglary gloves to try and cover up fingerprints. I mean, anybody who knows somebody that has these items, there’s probably not two of them running around doing burglaries, so we’d like to hear from them.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives think he could be homeless and on the prowl way more than just this one case. "We're finding more and more people that are transient, that are living on bicycles, that are using bicycles, are moving around without vehicles are committing burglaries, so they're not the big, grandiose burglaries where they come clean the house out, but they'll take your personal items, they'll take your money and things they can carry, so this is the type of people that's going to keep doing it and getting away with it, until they get caught, so we're suspecting that he's responsible for other burglaries as well, so what we're going to do is try and get him identified, which hopefully will put an end to that problem."

If you know his name, Crime stoppers has a cash reward waiting for you -- just call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.