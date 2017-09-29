Duncan Mead: Help end hunt for escaped Spokane County inmate

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

A Geiger Corrections Center inmate who ran away from work release is wanted in Spokane County.

Deputies say Duncan Mead took off from his cleaning duty last week.

He’s serving time for violating a no contact order.

Deputies say Mead was wearing a blue jean jacket, orange t-shirt, maroon over-shirt and blue pants – but has had time to change his clothing.

He’s 22 years old, 5’5” and weighs 150 pounds.

If you know how to help get him back behind bars, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his capture.