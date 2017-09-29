Devin Durand: Convicted child predator wanted in Snohomish County

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

The Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force is on the hunt for a convicted child predator.

Devin Durand is failing to register as a sex offender after being busted for child molestation.

He also has a felony drug warrant for his arrest.

He’s 33 years old, 6’1” and weighs 170 pounds.

The task force thinks he could be hiding in the south Snohomish County area.

If you know how to get him back on the map, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).