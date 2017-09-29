Detectives investigating suspected homicide after body found on wooded trail in Thurston County

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it was investigating a suspected homicide after the body of a man with gunshot wounds was found on a wooded trail near Guerin Park.

The sheriff’s office said that at about 4 p.m. Friday, a man in his mid-30s was found deceased on the trail. The sheriff’s office said he had suffered “gunshot wounds.”

“Detectives are confirming his identity,” the sheriff’s office said. “The investigation is ongoing.”