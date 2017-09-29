Charles Coggins: Attempted murderer wanted in Snohomish County

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

Domestic violence offender, Charles Coggins, is wanted by the Department of Corrections in Snohomish County.

He’s breaking probation on an attempted murder conviction where he snuck into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Darrington, cut her phone line, attacked her with a knife and slashed her throat. She survived, but is scarred for life, both physically and emotionally.

Coggins has also been busted for domestic violence assault, violating a protection order, drunk driving and drugs.

He’s 60 years old, 6’ tall and weighs 170 pounds.

DOC officers think he could be hiding out around Darrington or Bremerton.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.