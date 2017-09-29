3 students, driver injured when car crashes head-on into Aberdeen school bus

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Four people, including several students, were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Aberdeen.

According to the Aberdeen School District, a car apparently struck the bus around 7:30 a.m. at Boone and Harriman streets. Two students and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A third student was taken to the hospital by a parent, according to the school district.

Aberdeen police said none of the injuries were serious.

The bus driver was not injured but was shaken “and very concerned about his students,” the district superintendent said.

The bus was carrying 32 students to Miller Junior High School.

“The northbound lanes on Boone Street between Huntley and Harriman were closed for about 1-1/2 hours while the Aberdeen Police and the Washington State Patrol investigated the collision,” police said. “The cause of the accident is still under investigation.”