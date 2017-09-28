Your Thursday in 230 words: Guv gets flu shot, WA Opioid Lawsuit, & Melting Ice

Inslee flu shot

Washington Governor Jay Inslee getting his flu shot this morning. He, along with the state Department of Health, want to remind Washingtonians that flu season is coming up quick and now is the time to protect yourself.

Opioid lawsuit

This morning Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes are expected to announce a “major lawsuit” against one of the largest opioid drug makers. That happens this morning at 10:00am

Bali Volcano

More than 134,000 people have fled parts of Bali for fear that the Mount Agung will soon erupt. That number is more than double the estimated population in the immediate danger zone. The volcano has been at its highest alert level since Friday

Tech Giants on Capitol Hill

Twitter, Facebook, and Alphabet–the parent company of Google–have been invited to discuss Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections. Lawmakers say they want to better understand how Russia used social media and internet ads to influence U.S. elections.

Ice box challenge

Two tiny homes in Seattle’s Pioneer Square is the site of this year’s Ice Box Challenge. Both homes, one standard, one built to the most energy-efficient standards, have a 1,200-pound block of ice inside. They’ve been there for 20 days and today we find out which home had the least amount of melting. We’ll bring you the cold hard facts later today.