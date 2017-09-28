Tacoma park closed to pets after 3 dogs died, possibly from bacterial disease

Metro Parks Tacoma is investigating reports that dogs have died from a bacterial disease after visiting a park.

The city department released a statement saying it is working to confirm the reports that three dogs who frequented Garfield Park died from Leptospirosis.

Officials say the disease is usually spread through the urine of infected animals. The bacteria live in water and soil and are often transmitted through contaminated water, including puddles.

“While we investigate these reports, we recommend that pets stay out of Garfield Park at this time. The disease also can be spread to humans through contact with infected animals or contaminated water or soil, so we further recommend that adults and children avoid puddles and wash thoroughly after coming into contact with the soil.”

Metro Parks is working with health authorities to see if there is a pattern.

Anyone with information on the cases involving these dogs is asked to call 253-305-1030.