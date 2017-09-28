WATCH: Steven Spielberg makes surprise appearance at Seattle Symphony

SEATTLE — A crowd of symphony fans was in for a real treat Thursday night at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall.

But they had no idea that a special surprise was on the way.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video courtesy: Seattle Symphony

Attendees knew they were in for a night of music from beloved film scores by John Williams, including Star Wars, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Indiana Jones, Schindler’s List and more.

But they didn't know that filmmaker Steven Spielberg would make an appearance and speak to the crowd.

Check out the video below to hear "Rey's Theme" from Star Wars: The Force Awakens!