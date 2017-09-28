Police: 26-year-old man attacks victim with hatchet

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 26-year-old man attacked a victim with a hatchet Wednesday night.

The Kennewick Police Department says officers were called to the 200 block of N. Washington Street of an assault in progress involving a hatchet.

When they arrived officers found a 49-year-old victim with a face wound.

The suspect fled on foot but was quickly caught at the entrance to Clover Island.

The suspect has been identified as Rafael Mejia Virrueta. He was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail for assault 1st degree.

The hatchet used in the attack was recovered.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.