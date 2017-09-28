Out & About: KJ Wright and Kevin Pierre-Louis conquer the Space Needle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle -

In the latest installment of 'Out & About' Seahawk KJ Wright and former Seahawk/ current Kansas City Chief Kevin Pierre- Louis get harnessed in and walk the outer halo of the Space Needle over 520 feet above the ground. This is a once in a life time experience with less than 100 people having this experience previous to the players taking it on.

The only way the general public can get access to this incredible experience is to be a top fundraiser at the Space Needle's Base 2 Space climb to raise money for Fred Hutch Cancer research. This year the climb will be held on Sunday, October 1st.

