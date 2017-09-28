Macklemore and wife Tricia are having a second baby (and a second concert at Key Arena)

Seattle rapper Macklemore, whose name is Ben Haggerty, and his wife Tricia posted a two-part announcement to social media on Thursday.
In the video, the couple are seen in their home surrounded by family with a gender reveal cake for their second child.
Half of the cake was pink, the other half blue.
“You guys have been such a huge part of our lives that I wanted to let you in on a little secret,” he says. “Tricia is pregnant and today we are going to find out the gender of our child.”
Macklemore slices into the cake and pulls out a white piece of paper that reads:
KEY ARENA NIGHT II
At the very end of the video he says, “Tricia really is pregnant though.”
So is it a boy or a girl?