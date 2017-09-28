Fire at Snohomish substation spreads to brush near homes

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Authorities say a fire that likely started at a Snohomish substation spread to brush and threatened some homes Thursday afternoon.

First responders believe the fire in the 900 block of Ludwig Rd. may have started at an electrical substation.

Snohomish PUD said around 1:30 p.m., 6,000 customers in the Snohomish and southeast Everett were without power. Crews were responding.

#OUTAGE Approx. 6,000 customers are without power in Snohomish and SE Everett. Fire reported at a substation. Crews are on the way. — Snohomish County PUD (@SnoPUD) September 28, 2017

An official with Snohomish County Fire District 7 said a majority of the fire was knocked down by 2:00 p.m.

Firefighters remained at the scene to mop up hot spots. The fire was burning in a grassy area under powerlines.

Officials said Snohawk-10 was called in to dump water on the fire from above.

Crews are investigating whether a transformer exploded causing the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.