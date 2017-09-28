Police searching for driver who fled after serious rollover crash on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Authorities opened a felony investigation Thursday after two drivers who troopers believe were either racing or involved in road rage on Interstate 5 in Tacoma crashed and hit a third vehicle, seriously injuring one person. One driver in the original incident fled the scene.

State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said the incident happened about 1:50 p.m. Thursday on I-5 north between the exits for 72nd Street and 56th Street.

Bova says the drivers of a Mazda Miata and another car described only as red crashed, leaving the Mazda on its roof and seriously injuring the driver.

The driver in the red car, which Bova says may have significant front-end damage, fled the scene.

Bova says a third driver caught up in the crash suffered minor injuries when her vehicle was hit and landed on its side.

Authorities are searching for the driver of the red vehicle. Troopers said hand gestured were exchanged between that driver and the driver of the Mazda, who is 68 and has life-threatening injuries.