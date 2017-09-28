A man holding an American flag kneels as the President’s motorcade passes

As President Donald Trump’s motorcade drove to Indianapolis International Airport, this is the sight that greeted it:

A man taking a knee on the sidewalk. In his hand, a folded American flag.

The photo was shot Wednesday by a photographer accompanying the President as he left Indianapolis after delivering a speech on tax cuts at the state fairgrounds.

A man takes a knee while holding an American flag as a motorcade with US President Donald Trump drives to Indianapolis International Airport September 27, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The photo offers no other detail about the man, or whether he’s a veteran.

After Trump criticized football players who kneel during the National Anthem to protest police brutality, there have been numerous instances of veterans, athletes and others taking a knee in solidarity. There has also been a backlash over the protests.

Trump and his aides have argued the protests are unpatriotic and disrespectful to the flag and those who have fought to protect the US.

From Jersey burnings to players being uninvited, backlash to the #TakeAKnee protest grows

