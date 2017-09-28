5 dogs rescued from Hurricane Harvey floodwaters in Houston flown here for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE, Wash. -- Five dogs rescued directly from the floodwaters in Houston from Hurricane Harvey have been flown to the Seattle area for adoption, Pasado's Safe Haven said Thursday.

"Their names are Harvey, Houston, Irma, Dallas and Conroe," Pasado's said in a news release. "Their previous owners were no longer able to care for them, and so we committed to give them the vet care needed and find new loving homes."

All the dogs were spayed/neutered this past week and will be available for adoption in the next couple of weeks, Pasado's said.

For more information, go to www.pasadosafehaven.org