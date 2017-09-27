Widow of ‘American Sniper’ Chris Kyle to NFL players: Get off your knees

The widow of “American Sniper” Chris Kyle wrote a letter to the NFL claiming that recent player protests have focused on “division.”

Taya Kyle asked players kneeling during the National Anthem to “get off their knees.” She said the sport once united people of different races, religions and political beliefs, but is now dividing the country.

“You are asking us to abandon what we loved about togetherness and make choices of division. Will we stand with you? Will we stand with our flag? What does it mean? What does it mean if we buy a ticket or NFL gear? What does it mean if we don’t? It is the polar opposite of the easy togetherness we once loved in football,” she wrote. “It was simple – we loved you and you loved us – with all of our races, religions, different backgrounds and politics. Simplicity in a crazy world was pretty awesome. You dear NFL, have taken that. You have lost me here.”

The post comes after players nationwide have been kneeling or remaining in the locker room during the Star-Spangled Banner performance at football games. President Donald Trump has said the players should not take part in protests during the anthem.

“If you ever want to get off your knees and get to work on building bridges, let me know. I have found screaming about the problems in service marriages or even standing in silence in front of them, hasn’t healed even one of them. On the other hand, funding the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation, building a team and rolling up my sleeves to get in the trenches during my “off time” -volunteering there outside of my paying jobs – has proven to make real change.”

Chris Kyle is a former Navy SEAL who was killed in 2013 at a Texas gun range by a disturbed former Marine.

Here is Taya’s full letter: