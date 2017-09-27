We haven’t had an 80° day the last week of Sept. since 2003, but we’re about to

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- September sun and Autumn warmth.

The latest date in the year for a day at 80° or above in Seattle is Oct. 14.

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says to expect a real treat with temperatures near 80° Wednesday and Thursday. Then Mother Nature shifts and brings rain, clouds, and cooler temperatures for the rest of the week and weekend.

Early patchy fog in parts of the north sound on Thursday. Rapid clearing is expected with sunny skies and high temperatures 10 degrees above normal. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

On Thursday the coast will begin cooling off but inland towns will have the warmest day of the week. Highs upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The last time Seattle had an 80° day in October was: Oct. 3, 1993.

Friday brings change as rain arrives on the coast in the morning and slides inland through the afternoon. Breezy and cloudy with rain at times as high temperatures drop into the low 60s.

Saturday & Sunday: Rain at times with showers decreasing Sunday afternoon. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Monday & Tuesday: Rainy and breezy, cool highs near 60.