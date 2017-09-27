× The last 80 of the year? Seattle expected to hit a record 82 degrees Thursday

SEATTLE — Yes, we should go over 80 degrees Thursday — perhaps for the last time this year.

The previous record for the 28th of September was 79 degrees back in 1970, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

“Seattle is expected to pop 82 degrees Thursday afternoon.”

But then the temperatures drop back into normal range for this time of year.

Friday will be cloudy and damp with most of the rain during the morning hours, Kelley said. “It will not be overly wet but expect some passing showers throughout the day. Most of the rain will be over the mountains and north of Seattle.”

Highs drop back into the mid 60s Friday and through the weekend. The weekend will not be very wet. Saturday and Sunday will have sunny periods with a few passing showers. An Isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Saturday but they should stay near the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday will be unsettled with some heavier showers and isolated thunderstorms. It will be much cooler those days, too, with highs near 59, Kelley said.