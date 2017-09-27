Sherman: League showed ‘we will not be bullied by the President of the United States’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman says last week was a "pivotal moment" for the league to show it will not be bullied by President Donald Trump.

"We are just trying to make people more aware of the issues out there, the injustice and inequality out there. And I think we did that," said Sherman. "I think that some people are happy to miss that message because it has little to no effect on them."

Sherman: There are certain people whose eyes are closed, ears are closed already. You could say sky was blue, they wouldn't accept it — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) September 27, 2017

"We're making sure that people understand that this world is for everybody. We're all Americans," said Sherman. "I think sometimes our president gets into the 'we' and 'them' kind of conversations, and sometimes you wonder who is 'we' and who is 'them?'"

"I think when you are the President of the United States and you are talking about fellow Americans, you always have to say "we" or you become divisive," he said.

Related: Sounders FC head coach: ‘The president needs to stick to the presidency’

So what will the team do going forward?

"Last week was a pivotal moment for the league in general to stand and show continuity, to show togetherness, to show that we will not be bullied - in a sense - by President of the United States and his words. We will not be divided by those words. I think that was awesome. I think each week will be different. I think the message came across and I think guys are going to look for more ways to get involved and make a difference in other ways."

Sherman: I'd like to see inequality, devisiveness, bigotry to stop. Stop the racism, bigotry, inequality, there's nothing to protest. — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) September 27, 2017

Coach Pete Carroll has said he wishes the president would understand that this is a time to be empathetic.

Carroll: Prosise has ‘significant’ ankle injury, Baldwin is day-to-day