Off-duty cop arrested in suspected DUI crash that killed teenager, his parents

WHITTIER, Calif. -- An off duty Los Angeles police officer has been arrested after a suspected DUI crash that killed a teenager and his parents Tuesday night.

According to KTLA, police said Edgar Verduzco, 26, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro "at a high rate of speed" southbound on Interstate 605 when he rear-ended two cars, a Nissan and a Toyota Scion.

The California Highway Patrol said the impact caused the Nissan to catch fire. All three people inside were trapped.

Paramedics responded and all three people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The victims have not yet been identified.

The driver of the Scion suffered minor injuries.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Verduzco suffered a broken nose and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI causing injuries. He was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Authorities said no alcohol was found inside the car.

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck released a statement regarding the crash:

"The Department has no tolerance for for driving under the influence and holds its officers to to the highest standards of professionalism both on and off-duty," he wrote in the statement. "It is particularly troubling when one of our own police officers violates drunk driving laws, which is why a drunk driving offense always results in a personnel complaint which can lead to dismissal."

#LAPD: Chief Beck Statement Regarding Fatal Freeway Crash pic.twitter.com/avvjoNxFsB — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2017

The crash remains under investigation.