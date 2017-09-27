Carroll: Prosise has ‘significant’ ankle injury, Baldwin is day-to-day

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 24: Jayon Brown #55 of the Tennessee Titans chases C.J. Prosise #22 of the Seattle Seahawks after a long reception during the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave injury updates on a few key players during a news conference Wednesday.

Carroll said running back C.J. Prosise has a “significant” ankle injury that the team is monitoring.

“He’s got an ankle that we are concerned about. We’ll see how it goes and give him a couple of days before we have to declare what is going on with him.

Carroll also said wide receiver Doug Baldwin was day-to-day after leaving Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter with a groin injury.

“We won’t practice him today and we’ll wait until Friday to see how he does.”

Baldwin had 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown before he was hurt.

The coach said OT Rees Odhiambo was okay.