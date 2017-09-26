Workforce Re-Employment Center helps laid-off Boeing employees

LYNNWOOD – Boeing has issued more than 1,000 layoff notices so far this year, with more expected in the coming months.

Now, there is help for those workers in finding new employment.

The Workforce Re-Employment Center at WorkSource Lynnwood recently opened its doors to those impacted by Boeing layoffs, including employees, contractors, supply chain workers, and displaced homemakers.

Workforce Snohomish received $2 million in federal and state funding to open the center.

The center is staffed by career specialists and case managers.