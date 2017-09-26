Two stabbings in an hour in Everett believed to be unrelated, deputies say

EVERETT, Wash. – Two people were stabbed less than one hour and one mile apart in Everett on Tuesday night, but Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies said they believe the incidents are unrelated.

The first stabbing happened at around 7 p.m. in the 12700 block of Admiralty Way, and deputies said they believe it happened during an attempted or interrupted burglary. One man was sent to Harborview with stab wounds and another was taken into custody, but deputies didn’t initially say which was the suspect and which was the victim.

Then, around 8 p.m., a woman told a sheriff’s sergeant in the 11900 block of Highway 99 that a group of males were fighting on a bus. Deputies said four males who were juveniles or young adults were taken into custody, and another was sent to Harborview with stab wounds.