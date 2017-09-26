Seahawks to retire Kenny Easley’s number at Sunday’s game

In August, Seahawks legend Kenny Easley was welcomed into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now, the Seattle Seahawks are honoring the Safety by retiring his number during the Oct. 1 halftime ceremony at CenturyLink Field.

“I expected it to happen, but I’m very happy about that,” Easley told Seahawks.com. “Over the years, I’ve seen the number 45 out there a few times, though not that much. I’m glad that that’s going to take place and I can be a part of that ceremony on October 1. I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be real nice. It has been a long time for me. It has been 30 years since I played, and for these types of things to be happening 30 years after the fact is unique. A lot of times when things sit this long, people tend to forget. The fact that 30 years after I played, I get into the Hall of Fame and then have my jersey retired, it’s really special. I’m 58 years old now, and when you get a little age on yourself and your life, you tend to give a lot more respect and credence to things that happen to you later in life like this.”

Easley will join the Seahawks’ three other Hall of Famers: Steve Largent, Cortez Kennedy and Walter Jones. All three have their numbers hanging from the rafters at CenturyLink Field.

The number 12 has also been retired for the fans.

Easley retired in 1987 because of kidney disease. He joined the Ring of Honor in 2002.

“When I left the game, I was in a bad place mentally because of how my career ended,” Easley said. “It took 15 years for me to even—I didn’t watch a football game, not even college, I just felt like I had to get it completely out of my system. Then I got the call from Gary Wright in 2002 that the Seahawks wanted to do this. Fifteen years was long enough. My kids were getting to an age where they could realize what their father had done, and I thought that it was the right time. Talking to various people who were close to me, they all agreed that, ‘You can’t sit there and hold anger against an organization that in 2002 had nothing to do with what happened to you in 1987.’ So it was the right time to do it, and I’m glad I did it. The Seahawks organization under Paul Allen and John Schneider and Peter McLoughlin has been absolutely fantastic to Kenny Easley, so I have nothing but good things to say about them.”