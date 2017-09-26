Pat Tillman’s widow asks Trump not to politicize her husband’s service

Marie Tillman, the widow of former NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman, says that her husband’s service “should never be politicized in a way that divides us.”

Marie Tillman released a statement to CNN on Monday after President Donald Trump retweeted an account referencing Pat Tillman and using the hashtag #StandForOurAnthem. Trump has criticized NFL players for kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” to protest police treatment of blacks and other social injustices. More than 200 NFL players knelt or sat during the anthem this weekend.

Tillman walked away from the NFL to join the Army after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.