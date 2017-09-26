18-year-old man shot in South Seattle

SEATTLE – An 18-year-old man was shot in South Seattle on Tuesday night, Seattle Fire said.

A Seattle Fire spokesperson said he was in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.

Police were gathered at the corner of 12th Ave. S. and S. Donovan St. Seattle PD gang detectives were investigating.

King County Sheriff’s Office air support tweeted that the suspect was believed to have left in a vehicle, but there was no immediate suspect information available.

This breaking news story will be updated.