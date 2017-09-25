WIAA lifts final year of postseason sports ban on Bellevue High School

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The WIAA announced Monday its executive board voted to lift the remaining year on Bellevue High School’s postseason sports ban.

“The Board also voted to vacate the WIAA State Football playoff finishes by Bellevue High School in 2012, 2013 and 2014, citing a lack of institutional control during those years, while also imposing a $2,500 fine which will be applied to the WIAA coaches’ education and concussion management activities,” the WIAA said in a statement.

“The Board recognized that there has been a culture shift at Bellevue High School with the changes that have been made to that program,” said WIAA Executive Director Mike Colbrese. “The change in sanctions is an effort to the address the institution that was responsible for the violations committed.”

Two years ago, an investigation found the team violated rules that put certain players on the roster, giving the team an unfair advantage. The investigation also found boosters paid for student athletes to attend a private alternative school and false addresses were used to make them eligible.

At the time, the Bellevue Wolverines Football Club said in a statement it believes it didn’t violate any WIAA regulations but will work with the school district toward a fair resolution.

