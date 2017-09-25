Multilevel-Marketing Company Creates concern for some involved

SEATTLE — The American dream has turned into a nightmare for some trying to run their own business through a multilevel-marketing company.

Several women who signed up to work with LuLaRoe, a popular women’s clothing company, found themselves struggling to survive as they quickly plunged into debt.

Jaclyn Reifsnyder paid $6,400 dollars in June of 2016 to join the company that allowed her to work from home.

All she had to do was buy inventory and then sell it at a profit.

She says when she first started, the company only had about 5,000 sales people. She says the first few months her sales were great.

“I’d post a picture of an item on Facebook and it would sell within hours,” said Reifsnyder.

Seven months later, Reifsnyder, says she noticed her sales started to decline. She said LuLaRoe continued to hire more and more consultants, over saturating the market.

That’s when she realized things weren’t going the way she planned.

“I couldn’t keep buying new inventory when the stuff I had didn’t sell,” added Reifsnyder, “but LuLaRoe kept urging me to buy more so I could sell more.”

In July, Reifsnyder realized she wanted out. She had $7,000 worth of inventory she was planning to return.

At the time, LuLaRoe’s policy would buy back 100 % of their consultant’s inventory.

However; Reifsynder said as she waited weeks for mailing labels to be sent to her, the policy changed.

Now, under the new policy, the company would only buy back 90% of the inventory and consultants had to pay for shipping labels and the shipping. They also wouldn’t take any inventory that was over a year old, something Reifsynder says she had a lot of.

Reifsynder said she knows she’ll come out losing in the end and has decided to keep selling what she has at wholesale prices, just to get rid of her inventory.

Q13 News contacted another consultant who said she was able to get 100% of her inventory refunded before LuLaRoe revoked their policy, but she says it took almost 4 months to get it all done.

Several other consultants have complained about the company’s policy and have started a petition gathering signatures to create a class-action lawsuit. Many said they’ve filed complaints with the attorney general’s office. LuLaRoe has a failing grade with the Better Business Bureau.

LuLaRoe issued the following statement: “LuLaRoe provides a fair and generous path to Independent Fashion Retailers who want to exit the business. Last week, we simply reiterated a long-term written policy that each Retailer agreed to when he or she signed up. We had temporarily provided a waiver on some of the policy requirements between April and September 2017. While initial inventory packages are designed to provide sufficient inventory to help Retailers succeed, Retailers should absolutely never put their personal financial situation at unreasonable risk to establish or operate their Retailer business.”