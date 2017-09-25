Man quits NFL stadium job after players protest during National Anthem

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An NFL stadium employee quit his job on Sunday after several Buffalo Bills players knelt during the National Anthem.

“I waited until the National Anthem ended, I took off my shirt, threw my Bills hat on the ground, walked out,” Erich Nikischer told WGRZ.

Nikischer told the station he did not have a problem with players protesting before the anthem, but he became upset when they continued to kneel during the song.

“During the National Anthem…the song that is about our country, our veterans that fight and die for us, it’s just something I feel you shouldn’t disrespect that way. I believe people have the right to protest; I just don’t believe that’s the proper venue for it.”

Nikischer said he does not regret quitting.

“I will never step foot in the that place again, I will never watch an NFL football game again until this ends,” Nikischer said.

Do NFL rules say players must stand during the anthem?

Players across the country knelt in protest after President Donald Trump called out NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem as a way to peacefully protest.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired,’” Trump said Friday.

Trump reiterated his comments on Twitter over the weekend.

Seahawks stay in locker room during national anthem before Titans game

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

The Bills released this statement regarding Trump’s remarks: