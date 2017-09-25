Florida man admits to pouring scalding water on 2-year-old child

DADE CITY, FL (WFTS) — Pasco County deputies arrested a Dade City man on Sunday after he admitted to pouring scalding water on a toddler.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Lee Howard for child neglect.

Investigators said Howard had custodial supervision of the two-year-old girl at the time of the incident.

The girl suffered second-degree burns on her scalp, torso, arm, buttocks and leg.

Howard first told deputies he thought the child was burned by a lighter that exploded while he was sleeping, but he later admitted to pouring hot water on her on Saturday.

The child was airlifted Sunday to a local hospital because Howard neglected to take the victim for medical care on Saturday.

Howard is booked at the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center on $10,000 bond.